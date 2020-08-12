Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has announced a recall of four-pound bags of Valencia oranges, two-pound bags of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and other items containing fresh lemon because of possible Listeria contamination. The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Brooklyn, and Harrison, N.Y.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems. Listeria is also known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The affected items were sold between July 31 and August 7, 2020.

The recalled fruits' product codes are:

Wegmans 4 lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363

Wegmans 2 lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917

Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033

The fruits were supplied by Freshouse Produce LLC, which issued a recall after the company's internal testing found Listeria bacteria on a piece of equipment in a packing facility.

Customers are advised to return the products to the service desk for a full refund. Questions about this recall may be addressed to Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or weekends between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.