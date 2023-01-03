Lewisburg, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg will be celebrating their annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival again in 2023. The festival runs Friday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 4 until 5 p.m.

Starting Friday morning, visitors can preview the incredible ice sculptures as they start going up. Carving will occur throughout the day in various downtown Lewisburg locations, and spectators are welcome to walk around and enjoy the creations being formed.

Sip and Stroll

On Friday night, something new for the festival is planned. In conjunction with the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, a downtown Sip and Stroll pairs various wineries and vineyards with downtown shops. Purchase a ticket at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and enjoy the completed ice sculptures in the evening as you shop, sip, and stroll through the downtown.

Frosty 5K

Start Saturday out on the right foot with the Sunset Rotary's Frosty 5K run through downtown Lewisburg. The run starts at the Campus Theatre, beginning at 9 a.m.

For more details, check out this article on area 5Ks, or check the race website for more information.

Find time in your Ice Festival schedule on Saturday to purchase a Chocolate Flight for $15 to support the Donald Heiter Community Center. Pick-up times are Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. at Meixell Diehl Insurance and the Cookie Dude.

The flight will include a box of unique chocolates to prepare your taste buds for the evening that follows.

In addition to Lewisburg’s plethora of unique small businesses, there will also be vendors downtown along Market Street selling roasted nuts and popcorn and other warm goodies. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., they'll be serving warm snacks and drinks.

According to Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, this is a family-friendly event. There will be children's activities by the Lewisburg Children's Museum, Linn Conservancy, and the River Valley Nature School in Hufnagle Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Polar Bear Plunge

Join the Polar Bear Plunge Pregame Party with Gilson Snow at the Trevenia at 11 a.m., the Hungry Run at noon, and Brasserie Louis at 1 p.m.

A parade begins at 2 p.m. starting at the corner of Market Street and South Front Street which will head down to the Lewisburg Landing along the Susquehanna River to watch Saturday's events reach a peak with the Polar Bear Plunge from 2:30 - 3 p.m.

The 19th Annual Lewisburg Polar Bear Plunge is presented by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau and Gilson Snow.

"We are expecting the biggest plunge ever, so be sure to get your ticket early," Ragusea said.

In previous years, there have been more than 200 participants, she noted.

Follow this link for more information or tickets. Tickets cost $15 in advance. Three days prior to the event, the price increases to $20. The first 250 plungers will get a beanie and there will be complimentary hot chocolate sponsored by Dunkin' Donuts for all attendees.

If that's too cold for you and the kids, there will be a family friendly ice-themed movie at the Campus Theatre at 1 p.m.

After that, you can warm up with Sunrise Rotary’s Hearty Chili Cook Off at the Bull Run Tap House at 3:30 p.m. For $5, you can taste and vote. Purchase additional votes for $1 each.

Saturday evening wraps up with the Donald Heiter Center’s Chocolate Gala at the Lewisburg Hotel starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person or $175 per couple. There will be silent and live auctions, as well as a chocolate demonstration.

While there's nothing officially scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, there are many brunch options around Lewisburg including All Star Bagel, Grams, Amami, and Trevina. Visitors can take a stroll to admire all the ice sculptures in downtown Lewisburg. (Depending upon temperatures, some ice sculptures have lasted up to two weeks after the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival.)

The beneficiaries of the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival include the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Donald Heiter Community Center, Sunset and Sunrise Rotaries. The major sponsor of the event is Evangelical Community Hospital; however, each individual event is individually sponsored.

"We are so incredibly thankful to our presenting sponsors: Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau and Gilson Snow," said Ragusea. "We could not do this without Seven Mountains Media and their sponsorship of this event. Pennsylvania American Water, Bucknell Community Engagement Fund, and The Eye Center of Central PA are also sponsors as well."

The best way to get more information is to visit www.lewisburgpa.com or www.visitcentalpa.org. If you're looking for the best place to park, consider the free Fifth Street parking lot — east into Cherry Alley from North Fifth Street.

The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival first started in 2004. According to Ragusea, this will be the 18th annual event (not counting the missed year of 2021 due to COVID). This event will happen rain or shine. Ragusea said it will not be canceled due to weather.

