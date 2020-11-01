Lewisburg, Pa. – Feeling a little cooped up these days? Come outdoors to beautiful downtown Lewisburg for the 2020 Stroll Through the Arts, the Lewisburg Arts Council’s annual November event!

The council has made several safety changes that will allow anyone to take part this year – and expanded it to more than a week.

Over 50 artists, including many returning favorites and two new artists, will display artwork ranging from ceramics, textiles, and woodwork to etchings, paintings, and photographs throughout downtown Lewisburg. From Fine Arts to Historic Arts to Edible Arts, there will be something to suit every artistic taste.

For 2020, visitors will have plenty of time to browse the artwork on display: the event will be stretched across nine days, beginning at noon on Saturday, November 7, and ending on Sunday, November 15.

There will be 25 "Stroll Stops" between Water and Sixth Streets. All artists and activities will be marked on a customized Google map, which will be posted on the Lewisburg Arts Council website and Facebook page.

To make the art accessible at any time, artists will display their work in store windows with some inviting the public to view more artwork inside. Personalized posters will provide information about artists whose work is on display, with some featuring a QR code. Scanning the QR code with a phone will provide ways to connect with an artist whose work inspires you! Artist contact information will also be available on the Arts Council's website, in case a stroller wishes to purchase any of the artwork on display.

Some artists have created short videos in which they talk about their work, their methods, and their inspiration, which can be accessed through the QR codes on posters or on the Arts Council's Facebook page.

On both weekends of the stroll, a plein air artist will paint live under the Campus Theatre's marquee.

Four of this year’s 25 “Stroll Stops” include exhibits offering even more art. Exhibits include: the Susquehanna Art Society’s Members Show and Sale at the Packwood House Museum, 15 North Water Street; artwork created by Lewisburg Area High School art students at the Lewisburg Deli, 334 Market; "Neil Anderson: Earth Songs" at the Samek Downtown Gallery, 416 Market; and members of the Farmland Preservation Artists of Central Pennsylvania at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market.

For the youngest guests to the stroll, the Lewisburg Children's Museum will provide free take-home art activity kits to inspire children to create and imagine.

The kits are available thanks to a grant from the COVID-19 Community Fund for Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. Stop by one of the participating businesses listed on the Arts Council’s website and Facebook page to pick up your child's Art Kit before they’re all gone!