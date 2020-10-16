Benton, Pa. -- Colorful leaves, pumpkins, cider, it's the season of festivals and campfires. Fall is Pennsylvania is unrivaled. This weekend, hit the road for Benton, Pa., where Autumn and all its splendor is the special guest.

Retherford's Farm at 4095 Maple Grove Rd., Benton, has aptly designed their annual corn maze attraction this year to celebrate the election season. Weave through the donkey, elephant, and word "vote" plowed into the 5-acre cornfield.

Sarah and Allen Retherford own the family business of Retherford's Farm Market and Corn Maze, and begin planning the corn maze theme in May. In early spring the theme seemed like a great idea. As tensions surrounding the Republican and Democratic parties elevated, Sarah Retherford said, "I wasn't sure it was a great idea!" But people have enjoyed the patriotic theme, and they've managed to keep the attraction entirely bipartisan.

The corn maze has garnered so much attention that TBS's Samantha Bee of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" is coming to check it out next weekend!

The plannning is a family affair. The Retherford's three kids, ages 25, 24, and 12 lend their creativity to the design. Once the corn has grown, they contract someone to come in and cut the design with special equipment, explained Retherford.

"We've gotten very good vibes this year. It's challenging, but not too challening. We don't want people getting claustrophobic and stuck in the corn maze!" Retherford said. Other attractions includ the farm market, farm animals, and a walking trail from the Farm Market to the maze.

While you're in Benton visit Rickett's Cidery, 4360 Red Rock Rd., Benton, selling their famous Hard Cider and other treats and offering music and a festive atmosphere. Live music includes RCB Boys at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and Bo Bandanna at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ol' Country Barn's 34th Annual Pumpkin Festival is without hayrides this year, but offers entertainment, a pumpkin patch, food, and vendors.

Hit up the Camp Levigne Wine Festival, 35 Camp Lavigne Rd, Benton, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online ticket sales have ended, but tickets are available at the door for $25. Sample the area's finest wineries and brewpubs!