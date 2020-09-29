Watsontown, Pa. – The Watsontown Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was allegedly involved in multiple incidents of stalking and harassment yesterday.

The incidents involving the man occurred Sept. 28, between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

According to the Watsontown Police Department, the man "approached several females during this time period in the area of E. 4th St. and Pennsylvania Ave."

The individual is described as a white male with a slender build and short brown hair in his early 30s who is approximately 6’0” tall. The man was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black shorts, and sandals.

At the time of the incidents, the man was operating a dark blue Toyota RAV4 SUV.