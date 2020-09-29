WatsonTownPDStalker.jpg

An image of the man accused of harassing and women yesterday in Watsontown. Police are asking anyone with information about the man's identity to contact them. 

Watsontown, Pa. – The Watsontown Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was allegedly involved in multiple incidents of stalking and harassment yesterday. 

The incidents involving the man occurred Sept. 28, between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

According to the Watsontown Police Department, the man "approached several females during this time period in the area of E. 4th St. and Pennsylvania Ave."

The individual is described as a white male with a slender build and short brown hair in his early 30s who is approximately 6’0” tall. The man was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black shorts, and sandals.

At the time of the incidents, the man was operating a dark blue Toyota RAV4 SUV. 

The Watsontown Police Department are asking that anyone with information about the man contact them at (570) 538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at (570) 742-8771.

Anyone involved in future incidents of harassment or stalking are also asked to report them immediately by calling 911.

