Watson Township, Pa. – The Lycoming County Resource Management Services has reopened the Recycling Drop Off location in Watson Township. It is located by the township building, at 5172 North State Route 44, Jersey Shore PA 17740.

If you or anyone in your household has COVID19, please throw away your recyclables.

If you do not wish to visit the drop off sites, single stream recycling is available in Lycoming County. Reach out to your waste hauler for details.

The recycling site no longer has steps to use the plastics/metals container.

Collection procedures have changed. To better accommodate the inbound recyclables and help with its transportation, more materials have been combined:

Fiber/Papers, which include magazines, newspapers, chipboard, office paper junk mail, and cardboard that has been broken down are all acceptable in one container. Plastic Bottles of #1&2/Metal Cans, which include plastic bottles/jars #1&2 only, tin/steel cans, and aluminum cans are all acceptable into one container. Glass Bottles/Jars are still acceptable and should still separated by color (clear/brown/green).

Plastic bags are not acceptable in the recycling containers. Bagged materials should be emptied and the plastic bags should be taken home. The only exception to this is for shredded office paper, which should be placed inside a in a clear bag.

Individuals are welcome to recycle at any of the open Lycoming County recycling drop off sites regardless of their municipality.

For an updated list of open drop off sites, please check our website www.lcrms.com.