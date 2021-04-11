Williamsport, Pa. – A water main break occurred on Sunday, April 11, 2021 on West Fourth Street in the City of Williamsport.

When the water main repair is completed and water service has been restored, there will be a boil water advisory issued for customers in the following area of the City of Williamsport:

West Fourth Street between Rose Street and Fifth Avenue

Grier Street between West Third Street and West Fourth Street

Fifth Avenue between West Fourth Street and Memorial Avenue

While repairing the main, there is a potential introduction of contamination into the water system. Therefore if you are in the affected area, until further notice, please boil the water before consuming it, as instructed in the full boil water notification posted on our website at wmwa-wsa.org.

You will receive an additional notice when all corrective actions have been completed and customers no longer need to boil the water.

If you have any further questions, contact the WMWA office at 570-323-6148.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

Guardians of infants and young children and people at increased risk, such as pregnant women, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking this water. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.