Morgan Myles didn't hold back with her top-eight performance.

The Northcentral Pennsylvania native went with a cover of Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" for last night's show.

Myles, and the seven other contestants, will find out their fate on tonight's episode of "The Voice" on NBC. 

If Myles moves on, she will perform during the live finales on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, with a chance to win the competition.

