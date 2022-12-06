Morgan Myles didn't hold back with her top-eight performance.

The Northcentral Pennsylvania native went with a cover of Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" for last night's show.

Myles, and the seven other contestants, will find out their fate on tonight's episode of "The Voice" on NBC.

If Myles moves on, she will perform during the live finales on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, with a chance to win the competition.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.