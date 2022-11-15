NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 5-1 (2).png
Morgan Myles did not disappoint Monday night with her performance on NBC's "The Voice."

Before the performance, celebrity judge-turned-coach Camila Cabello referred to Myles as a "truth-teller" and believes that's why she has made it this far in the industry. "I honestly believe she can win this season," Cabello said.

Using her own style and tones, Myles' rendition of Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly" was a fan favorite throughout the show. Watch below:

Country-star Blake Shelton followed up the performance saying he was glad to hear her do a country song, proclaiming the performance was "so freaking good!"

Cabello called the performance "really, really, beautiful."

The results from last night's vote will be announced on tonight's episode of "The Voice."

