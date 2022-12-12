Tonight is the night for Morgan Myles and her fans.

The live finale for "The Voice" on NBC will air tonight, Monday at 8 p.m., as Myles and four other contestants will leave it all on the stage one final time.

"Thank you all for being on this journey with me," Myles said on a social media post. "This is it, Monday please vote vote vote. I cant do this without your support."

The post was made during rehearsals for her last performance on the show.

Myles, the only female left in this year's competition, is the odds-on favorite on several gambling websites.

Click here to find out how to vote.

