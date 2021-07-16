Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Crosscutters and PPL Electric Utilities are teaming up to help give birds, bees, butterflies, bats, and other pollinators a natural food source to help sustain our area's ecosystem. Friday night's giveaway is part of PPL's Community Roots Program, which began in 2017 and has distributed over 105,000 free trees.

The Williamsport Crosscutters play the Frederick Keys July 16 at 7 p.m.

The first 250 attendees to arrive at the field will receive a tag to pick up a free pollinator plant to take home as they leave at the end of the game.

About 75 percent of all flowering plant species including many food crops require the help of animals to move their pollen grains from plant to plant. Pollination produces nearly $20 billion worth of products annually in the United States, and without pollinators, the world's food supply would be devastated.

In addition to giving away seed packets at the Crosscutters game, PPL is also partnering with organizations like the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservatory to distribute a cost-effective seed mix of native plants to be placed in right-of-way areas.