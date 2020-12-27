Shane Erickson DBA is recalling lot 2020/05/11 and MFG: 2020/05/10 L/N: 20200510-3 of imc Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer 50 mL, 100 ml, 300 mL and Wash Free Hand Sanitizer 300 mL lot 2020/05/11 and Thrifty White Pharmacy Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer 300 mL lot 2020/05/11 due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).

The product is used as a hand sanitizer for hand washing to decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. All products are packaged in a plastic bottle.

The 50 ml are in a HDPE opaque white bottle with a blue cap, the 100 ml is in a clear PET bottle with a clear cap and the 300 ml are in a clear PET bottle with a black pump. The product can be identified by checking the product size, UPC details, lot number and expiration date on the bottle containing the product.

The product can also be identified by this information on the back label: Made in China, Distributed by IMC 4284 Shoreline Dr, Spring Park, MN 55384, YUEWEIXIAOZHENGZI (2020) - 04 - No. 0023. The hand sanitizer was distributed Nationwide in the USA to wholesale and retail customers.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Shane Erickson, Inc. is notifying its distributors and customers by mail/email and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Consumer, distributors, and retailers that have product, which is being recalled, should stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase.

To date, Shane Erickson, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events.