State College, Pa. – Forget the yardstick in the backyard–that's so 2020. This year, you can measure snowfall like all the cool kids, by checking the National Weather Service Snowfall Reports Page.

The page shows the snowfall reports in inches for various locations across Pennsylvania. The numbers are frequently updated, so you can compare snowfalls with all your friends or find out where the best sledding spot will be.

For example, Lewisburg received 14.1 inches of snowfall in the past 24 hours. Williamsport received a hefty 14.6 inches. State College, however, was trailing behind with just 12.7 inches.

The snowfall map is a great way to check out snowfall without leaving your cozy home or scope things out before you head to the slopes.