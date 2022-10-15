Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month.

“I take all crime very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but also criminal,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

The fishing scandal garnered international attention when videos of the weigh-in — and the discovery of weights and filets inside the fish — was uploaded to Tik Tok. You can watch the video here.

$28,760 in prize money

According to an investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), on September 30, Runyan and Cominsky competed at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament near North Marginal Road and Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

The tournament hosted fishermen from several surrounding states that competed to see which team could catch five of the heaviest walleye fish in Lake Erie. If Runyan and Cominsky had won this tournament, they would have received a total prize of $28,760.

The director of the tournament noticed Runyan and Cominsky’s walleyes weighed more than they looked and sliced open the fish. Ten weights were located inside the walleyes, eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces along with several walleye filets.

The two were immediately disqualified and instructed to leave the tournament. The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department responded to the scene.

Boat, trailer seized

As part of the possessing criminal tools charge in this indictment, law enforcement officers with ODNR and the Hermitage Pennsylvania Police Department, with assistance from the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, executed a search warrant at Cominsky’s residence on Oct. 11, and seized Cominsky’s boat and trailer.

The boat, which was used in the fishing tournament, is now in the possession of ODNR in a secure location. According to the indictment, the boat is subject to forfeiture.

Runyan and Cominsky were indicted on the following charges:

One count of Cheating (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Attempted Grand Theft (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Unlawful Ownership of Wild Animals (misdemeanor of the fourth degree)

Felonies of the fifth degree are punishable up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines. Misdemeanors of the fourth degree are punishable up to 30 days in jail and up to $250 in fines.

Runyan and Cominsky will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

You can read the indictment here:

