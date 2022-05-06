Berwick, Pa. -- Volunteers from a variety of area organizations gathered this past Earth Day, including the North Centre Township in Columbia County, the Northcentral PA Conservancy, an organization dedicated to conserving and enhancing the land and waters of Northcentral Pennsylvania, and PPL employees. The group planted two different types of native shrubs in Natural Park in Berwick.

The group selected winterberry holly and elderberries for their native status, ornamental value, benefit to birds, quick growth, and tolerance of a variety of conditions, including wet soil - an ideal characteristic to help with erosion control in the soggy soil in the park.

The volunteer day was part of PPL Electric Utilities' Community Roots program and the observance of Earth Day.

To date, the PPL Community Roots program has distributed over 100,000 free trees throughout its 29 county service area in Pennsylvania.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.