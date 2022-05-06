earth day at natural park 2022

Shown in the photos are Renee Carey and Sara Schlesinger from the Northcentral Pa. Conservancy, Tom Clymer from North Centre Township, Eric Beaver and Tracie Witter from PPL

Berwick, Pa. -- Volunteers from a variety of area organizations gathered this past Earth Day, including the North Centre Township in Columbia County, the Northcentral PA Conservancy, an organization dedicated to conserving and enhancing the land and waters of Northcentral Pennsylvania, and PPL employees. The group planted two different types of native shrubs in Natural Park in Berwick.

Tracie Witter plants a shrub at Natural Park, Berwick

The group selected winterberry holly and elderberries for their native status, ornamental value, benefit to birds, quick growth, and tolerance of a variety of conditions, including wet soil - an ideal characteristic to help with erosion control in the soggy soil in the park.

The volunteer day was part of PPL Electric Utilities' Community Roots program and the observance of Earth Day.

Eric Beaver and Tracie Witter from PPL pose for a photo during a shrub planting at Natural Park, Berwick

To date, the PPL Community Roots program has distributed over 100,000 free trees throughout its 29 county service area in Pennsylvania.

