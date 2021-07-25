Lawrenceville, Pa. - The general public is asked to make plans now to help the Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes along with the Tioga County Bass Anglers, Cowanesque Valley Bass League, Keystone Trail Association, and other groups with a National Public Lands clean-up day at Cowanesque Lake on Saturday, September 4 starting at 8 a.m.

Needed are people with a boat, kayak, or canoe and their safety equipment to pick up trash that is floating on Cowanesque Lake or with muck boots to help pick up trash and debris along the shoreline as well as land in and around picnic areas. Everyone is asked to come equipped with durable gloves whether they do or do not have a boat. Trash bags will be provide. The efforts of those who can spare a few hours or stay all day will be greatly appreciated.

Those willing to participate on September 4 are asked to meet at one of two different locations on Cowanesque Lake - either the South Shore boat launch or the Tompkins Campground boat launch. The South Shore Recreation Area boat ramp is on the south side of Cowanesque Lake along State Route 49, just five miles west of Lawrenceville. The Tompkins Recreation Area and Campground boat ramp is on the north shore of Cowanesque Lake, three miles west of Lawrenceville on Bliss Road.

For more information, contact David Snyder who is spearheading this event at friendsofthclakes@gmail.com.