Lawrenceville, Pa. -- Sept. 4 was a perfect Saturday for a major debris cleanup of the playground in the South Shore Recreation Area along Cowanesque Lake, which was flooded on August 18. The weather was ideal and a group of volunteers and Army Corps of Engineers staff helped to make the cleanup a success.

Dave Snyder had originally enlisted a cadre of volunteers, including the Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes of which he is a member, the Tioga County Bass Anglers, Cowanesque Valley Bass League and Keystone Trail Association plus the general public to help clean up trash that littered areas around and on the lake. Those plans changed when heavy rains on Aug. 18 forced the closing of Tompkins Campground for the season and made the South Shore playground and picnic area unusable due to mud, downed trees, and branches.

At 8 a.m. on Sept. 4, 35 people, including U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff, volunteers from the organizations and community members began the cleanup operation under the direction of Ranger Brad McElheny.

"Most were adults. One mom brought her teenage daughter and some young children helped, too,” said Snyder. “The Corps brought in heavy equipment and hand tools. All of us worked for four solid hours and got the debris cleaned up a little after noon. Our focus was the playground and the area surrounding it. We cleaned up a section that had been taped off by the Army Corps. We didn't touch the boat launches or swimming area in Cowanesque Lake, which were also full of debris. When we finished, Army Corps staff started mowing the lawn.”

Based on information provided by Ranger McElheny to Robin Minnick, a member of the Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes board of directors, the South Shore Recreation Area playground and picnic area, boat launch and boating were opened to the public on Sept. 4. "I know the Army Corps wanted to get it opened as soon as they possibly could," Minnick said.

“The efforts of all who participated are greatly appreciated” Synder said. He also thanked Joe Druetto of the North Shore Boat Club. “Joe opened the South Shore concession stand and offered free water and coffee to anyone who wanted it. If they bought food, he charged them half price. It was a really good day."