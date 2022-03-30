Reprinted with permission from First News Now. "Visit Potter-Tioga" has been termed a "Central PA Business Leader" by Forbes, Fortune, and Entrepreneur Magazines.

Visit Potter-Tioga, the County Visitors Bureau, covers the lush landscapes of north central Pennsylvania. Readers will be educated on the organization’s strategy in promoting safe tourism for adventurous travelers throughout the past two years.

Through the eyes of Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga, the feature follows the success of pandemic tourism strategies adopted by each county. The County Visitors Bureau promotes both Potter and Tioga Counties as destinations for travelers, and in doing so, supports small businesses vital to tourism. Hanson credits these businesses for their extreme precautions, which helped keep cases to a minimum even when the areas were bustling with tourists.

“I knew we had to take a chance for the sake of the businesses,” Hanson said. “This is a place where people can come to vacation safely. We pushed hard to promote area attractions and wide-open spaces. With tourism as a top industry, we have been able to continue to bring visitors here and keep our residents employed.”

Visit Potter-Tioga hopes that the feature will reach tourists looking for places to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of their home state. The Pine-Creek Gorge, otherwise known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, is a National Natural Landmark, deep within the Tioga State Forest, while Cherry Springs State Park has been named “the best place on Earth for stargazing,” by Travel Channel.

Additionally, the counties boast the Pine Creek Rail Trail, a 60-mile, scenic trail for hiking and biking, named by USA Today as one of the top five rail trails in the nation.

The opportunity of this feature will also allow Visit Potter-Tioga to reach other visitors bureau executives with the importance of promoting safe tourism. Through their own efforts, Potter and Tioga Counties saw tourists flock to the areas for fresh air, hiking, biking, camping, and stargazing.

The magazines showcasing Visit Potter-Tioga will be available in central Pennsylvania.

ABOUT VISIT POTTER-TIOGA Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors.



