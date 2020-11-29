Wellsboro, Pa. – On Tuesday, December 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m., Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 will meet virtually via the Zoom platform. Officers, members, and the general public are invited to attend the meeting, which will open with a special fly tying demonstration by TU member Bill Paulmier.

Attendees will learn how to tie a quill body sulfur parachute dry fly during the demonstration. The chapter's regular business meeting will follow.

"We will go through the agenda items," said Jere White, chapter president. On the agenda are updates about members planting trees in the greenway along Marsh Creek to assist Tyler Upham, Tioga County Conservation District watershed specialist; the chapter's Embrace A Stream Long Run grant project; the 2021 Fly Fishing Film Tour fundraiser; the 2021 Blast and Cast Raffle drawing, and other business.

"We are continuing to follow TU National's coronavirus guidelines by not meeting indoors," White added.

For information about how to attend the meeting or about TU in general, call (570) 662-2167 or email whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.