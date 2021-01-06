Lewisburg, Pa. – Singercise, a free, live-online program, will begin a third session in January 2021 thanks to a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation. The program is a music therapy, group-singing protocol designed specifically for people with Parkinson's disease and their care partners to work out muscles that play a crucial role in swallowing and respiratory control.

Participants can expect to see improvements in vocal intensity, speech intelligibility, respiration, and swallowing. The program can also act as a source of social support for participants, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when many who suffer Parkinson’s are homebound.

Class will be facilitated by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, MM, MT-BC, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music & Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who are battling Parkinson’s disease.

Virtual class times are Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. from January 13 through March 31, 2021. The program will be offered virtually via the Zoom platform.

Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first serve basis. Deadline to register is January 12, 2021. Interested participants may register in person at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, by calling (570) 556-4191, or at gsvymca.org.