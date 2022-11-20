Williamsport, Pa. — For 23 years now, the tour of historic homes at Millionaire's Row and the Vallamont section has been a Williamsport holiday tradition that has drawn crowds.

This year was no different, as crowds made their way through 12 historic homes and buildings on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The homes were adorned with holiday decor and Christmas trees were up, as tour guides and owners at each destination told the unique story of the homes' history.

The Swan

One architectural standout was a white home at 1401 Campbell Street, referred to as The Swan. Owned by Maggie and Richard Carlson, it was built in 1937.

Though many people think the home is art deco style, it actually was built with the International architecture style, according to the Carlsons. There are many original features still in the home, including brass front doors, a brass fireplace, and original lighting fixtures and woodwork.

Lowry/Bower House

Across the street was the Lowry/Bower House at 1420 Campbell Street. Built in 1921 by the Lundy Lumber and Construction Company, the brick structure became the home of dentist Dr. Lowry.

Current owners, Dave and Cathy (Piccolo) Bower have owned it since the 1990s, according to the tour guide. Hardwood flooring and a grand staircase to the second floor are some of the prominent features.

Lundy/Peace House

Not far from Campbell Street was the Lundy/Peace House at 810 Vallamont Drive. Inspiration for building the Georgian style home came from a Philadelphia farmhouse featured in the September 1938 issue of The American Home Magazine.

This home was another one constructed by Lundy Lumber and Construction and was built in 1938 for Jack and Kathryn Lundy. Current owners Tristan and Alivia Peace purchased the home in 2021.

The marble fireplace in the home is original, with the exception of the addition of a gas line.

The hardwood floors in the four-bedroom home also are original to the house. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, with the fourth being used as an office.

Rowley House Museum

Stained glass pieces are the crown jewel of the Rowley House Museum at 707 W. Fourth Street, which was open to the public on Saturday.

Colorful stained-glass windows adorn the inner front doors, as well as the second-floor window at the end of the staircase. The high-end Queen Anne mansion was built in 1888 by Edwin A. Rowley and contains 13 rooms.

The home is owned by Preservation Williamsport, the same group that plans and hosts the Victorian Christmas event every year.

Eutermarks/Harrar House

A home that has been on many previous tours is the Eutermarks/Harrar House at 915 W. Fourth Street on Millionaire's Row. The two-story Italianate Villa was built in 1870 for John and Lucy Eutermarks. The home has been through several owners, but previous owner Robert Esposito is responsible for restoring it back to its original state. A second-floor alcove features a ceiling that was painted by late artist Margeurite Bierman. Fred and Darlene Keller purchased the home in 2021.

Pajama Factory

At the west end of town, the Pajama Factory featured spaces this year. The eight-building complex, located at 1307 Park Avenue, was initially built in 1883 for the Lycoming Rubber Company. Later on, Weldon's Pajama Company located there.

Featured on the tour were two AirBnB studios that were bright and airy spaces with Christmas decorations by local artists.

Pajama Factory owners Mark and Suzanne Winkelman also opened their second-floor loft to tour attendees.

Rosko's Brew House

Although not officially part of the tour, Rosko's Brew House at 601 Pine Street gave tours of the culvert under the historic home that once belonged to William Fink. Owner Adam Roskowski led a group through the culvert and explained that 150 years ago, the Grafius Run stream ran through the area. Pine Street was a marshy stream at the time.

When Fink built the home in the 1800s, he added the culvert to straddle the stream.

"It made Pine Street passable and possible for him to build the house," Roskowski said.

Fink, who was a local grocer, also made cider. He stored ciders and wines in the culvert, according to Roskowski.

Related Reading: New Williamsport brew house brings a sense of community

John Ryan Brewery

At the east end of Williamsport, John Ryan Brewery was open for tours. The 1870 four-story French Second Empire home opened as a restaurant and brewery last year. Owner Matthew DiRocco explained that the home originally belonged to entrepreneur John R.T. Ryan. He was a local lumberman who also founded Eagles Mere and owned properties there.

In recent years, the building was split into apartments until DiRocco and his wife purchased it. It took them seven years to renovate and preserve the structure, which features Victorian arches, plaster ceiling medallions, and Italian marble fireplaces.

Chef John Roskowski and wife Andrea and co-owners of the business.

Related Reading: John Ryan Brewery spices up local food scene

More to tour

Other buildings on the tour include the old City Hall, which now is a boutique hotel and features the combination of the Late Victorian/Romanesque Revival-style design of Eber Culver along with the industrial style of Joshua Butters. The Newsroom Grill & Spirits and Blind Tiger Lounge are also incorporated in the building. Annual tour staples on W. Fourth Street -- the YWCA, James V. Brown Library, the Community Arts Center, and Thomas T. Taber Museum -- also opened their doors for tours.

The Annual Home and Historic Building Tour is held the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year. Victorian Christmas in Williamsport is a three-day event that begins on Friday with music and a holiday parade and concludes on Sunday with a tour of historic churches. Additional information on the annual event can be found on the website or Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.