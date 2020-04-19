YouTube TV subscribers can now access live streaming channels for WVIA, a 24/7 PBS KIDS channel, and on-demand programming, giving another avenue for viewers to stream PBS content. This marks WVIA's first local livestreaming partnership, allowing viewers to catch programs made in and about Northeast Pennsylvania and the Central Susquehanna Valley.

“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs,” said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. “PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We are pleased that YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love through their local PBS station.”

“We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “PBS and PBS KIDS are highly requested channels by our users, and we’re thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTube TV lineup starting today.”

The YouTube TV partnership includes on-demand content from both locally-produced shows and PBS favorites like "American Experience," "Antiques Roadshow," "Frontline," "Great Performances," "Nature," "Masterpiece," and others. Along with the 24/7 PBS KIDS channel, on-demand series such as "Sesame Street," "Wild Kratts," "Arthur," and "Odd Squad" are available through the Video On Demand service.

As always, WVIA content is still available on all WVIA-branded PBS platforms such as PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org and the PBS and PBS KIDS video apps available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Chromecast. WVIA members can also view an extended library of public television programming via Passport.