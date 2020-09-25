Harrisburg, Pa. – House Bill 2025, which would have limited the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) ability to regulate carbon dioxide emissions in the state, was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf yesterday.

The bill sought to prevent the DEP from taking any action to abate, control, or limit carbon dioxide emissions in the commonwealth without the prior approval of the General Assembly.

Governor Wolf stated that the bill "is extremely harmful to public health and welfare" not only because of its impact on the environment but also because it would have prohibited Pennsylvania from participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

The RGGI is a regional initiative led by multiple Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while generating economic growth. The RGGI initiatives have already proven to be effective at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in participating states.

The current state administration has been working to create new laws and rules to ensure Pennsylvania is able to participate in the RGGI initiatives, but House Bill 2025 would have prohibited the state from joining.

RGGI is an economically sound program that has a proven record of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in member states.

"RGGI participating states have reduced power sector carbon dioxide pollution by 45 percent since 2005, while the region’s per-capita gross domestic product has continued to grow," said Gov. Wolf. "By joining RGGI, Pennsylvania has the opportunity to make real progress on limiting climate change-causing carbon pollution while generating thousands of new jobs, providing for worker training, and offering future electric bill savings."

Higher temperatures, unseasonal changes in precipitation, and more frequent and more extreme storms – all adverse effects of climate change – have already been experienced in Pennsylvania. The Governor also pointed out that negative impact the Bill could have had on the public's ability to participate in discussions related to climate change and environmental regulation.

"This legislation creates burdensome and duplicative processes that will thwart the Department’s ability to take any action to regulate the greenhouse gas most responsible for climate change in the transportation, industrial, and commercial sectors, as well as the electric power sector," said Gov. Wolf.

Globally, 72% of greenhouse gas emissions come from four main industrial sectors: electricity and heat, agriculture, transportation, and manufacturing. Therefore, the ability to regulate industries and businesses is a key element of reducing or preventing carbon dioxide emissions.