Muncy, Pa. -- Peter Trevouledes, MD, FACS, has spent more than 20 years serving patients in Muncy and eastern Lycoming County. Effective Tuesday, April 5, Dr. Trevouledes starts a new chapter in his practice as a member of the UPMC General Surgery team.

Dr. Trevouledes is a board-certified general surgeon with the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann University, Philadelphia, and completed his residency training in general surgery with St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York, N.Y.

Dr. Trevouledes specializes in abdominal surgeries including gallbladder and gastrointestinal cancer, appendectomies, and hernias as well as minor surgical procedures and screenings including endoscopies and colonoscopies.

“I’ve worked alongside the providers and staff at UPMC Muncy for many years, and as I look to this new chapter in my practice, I’m choosing to join a team I know is comprised of some of the best providers in the field of general surgery locally, across the Commonwealth, and the nation,” said Dr. Trevouledes.

“Becoming part of the UPMC family is an enormous benefit to my patients and the community. Together we’re advancing care by tapping into the resources of a 40-hospital network, including some of the greatest surgeons and minds in the nation, to bring the most innovative approaches and progressive forms of medicine to the region.”

Dr. Trevouledes joins a team of providers at UPMC Muncy offering services including emergency medicine, inpatient care, imaging, rehabilitation, and specialty services such as general surgery, orthopaedics, heart and vascular care, and foot and ankle treatment and surgery.

“Dr. Trevouledes has a long history of serving Muncy and the surrounding communities and is well-respected by his patients and peers in the community and region,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven.

“In the over two decades he’s served this community, he has performed countless surgeries at UPMC Muncy, and his experience, patient-centered approach, and compassion align perfectly with the high expectations we have for our providers. We’re excited to welcome him to the UPMC provider network and look forward to the role he will play is supporting our hospital’s efforts to continue the legacy of convenient, quality care in the community.”

With humble roots dating back to 1922 as the Noble Home, UPMC Muncy has become a full-service, 20-bed critical access hospital with an attached 138-bed skilled nursing facility and a 12-bed dedicated dementia unit recognized for quality care and patient satisfaction.

Dr. Trevouledes will continue to see patients at UPMC Muncy, 10 Shady Lane, Suite 202, Muncy. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 546-3633.



