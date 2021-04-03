Milton, Pa. – Richard Smith, M.D., a Lycoming County native, Bucknell University graduate, and U.S. Air Force veteran, has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team as the first physician at the soon-to-open location near Milton. Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed exclusively for people age 65 and over where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services, and social, educational, and wellness activities.

A graduate of Williamsport Area High School, Dr. Smith earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School after completing undergraduate studies in biology at Bucknell. He completed his internal medicine residency at U.S. Air Force Keesler Medical Center.

Dr. Smith practiced general internal medicine in Tennessee and North Carolina for the past 25 years following his service in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Gulf War and practiced medicine at U.S. Air Force medical facilities in Mississippi and Colorado.

“I’m strongly committed to offering patients the time they need to get the care they need to help them live their healthiest lives,” Smith said. “I’m excited to be returning home to central Pennsylvania and being a part of a unique program like 65 Forward that is designed with a team-based approach to care.”

Dr. Smith is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Smith is currently accepting new patients and will see them at the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center in Shamokin Dam until the Milton location is open in May. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, or visit information on enrolling in the program, call (570) 246-4575 or geisinger.org/ForwardNewsMilton to learn more.