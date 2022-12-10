Bloomsburg, Pa. — Some of the biggest musical stars of the 1990s are headed to the Bloomsburg Fair next fall.

"I love the 90s" will feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, All 4 One, and Color Me Badd at the Weis Markets Grandstand Stage. The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Vanilla Ice's debut album, "To the Extreme," rocketed the hip hop star to fame with popular singles "Ice Ice Baby" and "Play that Funky Music." Tone Loc's platinum-selling album, "Loc-ed After Dark," was best known for its popular hits, "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina."

Rob Base, who was part of a duo with DJ E-Z Rock, hit the Top 40 with "It Takes Two," and Young MC is best known for his 1989 hit, "Bust a Move."

R&B group All 4 One hit the charts with "I Swear," which won the group an Grammy in 1995, and "I Can Love You Like That." The final group in the "I Love the 90s" tour, Color Me Badd, is a Grammy-nominated R&B group best known for their singles, "I Want to Sex You Up" and "I Adore Mi Amor."

Fair member only pre-sale has already started. Public sales begin Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the ticket office, or by phone at 570-387-4145.

The office is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m., excluding Dec. 23-24. Ticket prices range from $35 to $65.

The 2023 Bloomsburg Fair will take place from Sept. 23-30.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.