The United States Postal Service warns consumers that postal service may be delayed due to weather-related and other natural disasters.

"USPS is experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19," the agency said. "We appreciate your patience and remain committed to delivering the holidays to you."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Philadelphia-area processing facilities are so backed up that gifts might not arrive in time for Christmas.

"Don't be using the post office right now, because we can't deliver the mail," Laurence Love, a postal worker at the Philadelphia Processing and Delivery Center told the Inquirer.

Residential customers can check for mail service disruptions online or call customer service at 1-800-ASK-USPS.