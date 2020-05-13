The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Wednesday morning concerning raw beef ravioli products from P&S Ravioli Company in Philadelphia that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The product is not being recalled because the affected product is no longer available for purchase. FSIS is concerned that people may still have some of the product in their freezers. Anyone who still has this product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The frozen raw ground beef ravioli items were produced on April 30, 2020. The exact specifications are: 13-oz. boxes containing “P&S RAVOLI COMPANY 12 JUMBO MEAT RAVIOLI” with a use-by date of 11/30/2020 and lot code 20121.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 2736” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a limited number of retail locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The contamination was found when the ravioli company's third-party laboratory reported a sample that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. The products had already been shipped by this point.

Currently there are no confirmed reports of illness resulting from the consumption of the product. Anyone concerned about foodborne illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps lasting for 2 – 8 days (3 – 4 days, on average) after exposure.

Most people recover in a week, but some develop kidney failure, most commonly children under 5 years old and older adults. Severe symptoms include easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency care immediately.