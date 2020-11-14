Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for beef stock that was not presented for import re-inspection into the United States. The products are not recalled because they are no longer available for purchase.

The cartons of beef stock were imported on or around Nov. 5, 2020. The only affected item is 32-oz. cartons of "Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock NO SALT ADDED" with UPC 7789045652 and "Best By" dates of March 25 or 26, 2022 on the labels.

The products bear the Canadian mark of inspection for "882." The affected cartons were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the affected product. FSIS still advises customers to check their refrigerator or pantry for the items; if found, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Kyle Kuta, Director of Quality, Regulatory and R&D for More Than Gourmet, at (800) 860-9391.