Washington, D.C. – On June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%) as a non-prescription treatment for seasonal and perennial allergies in adults and children age six and older. The drug is distributed by Bayer Healthcare, LLC.

“Seasonal and perennial allergies affect millions of Americans every year, causing them to experience symptoms of nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing and more,” said Theresa M. Michele, M.D., director of the office of nonprescription drugs in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Today’s approval provides individuals an option for a safe and effective nasal antihistamine without requiring the assistance of a healthcare provider.”

The approval was made using a partial prescription to nonprescription switch. For a drug to qualify for such a switch, the FDA requires data demonstrating that the drug is safe and effective for use in self-medication as directed in the proposed labeling. The manufacturer must also show that the general public can understand how to use the drug safely and effectively without the guidance of a healthcare professional.

The switch remains partial because a lower concentration spray used for young children will remain prescription-only.

Side effects of Astepro include drowsiness, and may increase drowsiness when used with alcohol, sedatives, or tranquilizers. Users should be careful when driving motor vehicles and operating machinery while on this drug.