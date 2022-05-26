Washington, D.C. — Amid the ongoing shortage of formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has negotiated flexibilities in states' WIC programs to cover alternate sizes, forms, and brands of formula.

Each U.S. state has a contract with one of the country's three primary manufacturers of baby formula to provide a specific formula to infants who are partially or fully formula fed.

To assist states in providing formula when the usual formula is unavailable, the USDA will cover costs for alternates in states that have contracts with Rickett Mead Johnson and Gerber.

In states that have a contract with Abbott—which includes about half of all states, including Pennsylvania—the company is currently covering the cost difference.

“Responding to the infant formula shortage has been – and will continue to be – a team effort. We encourage states and their formula manufacturers to work together to maximize access to infant formula for WIC participants, and USDA will provide the funding to make that possible,” says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “WIC families are depending on us for the vital nourishment their babies and children need to thrive. We cannot let them down.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.