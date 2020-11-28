Williamsport, Pa. – Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, reinstated restrictions on indoor gatherings have driven the Uptown Music Collective to turn their "Reelin’ In The Years: The Music of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers" performances into an online-only event on December 4 and 5. In addition to the Saturday streaming tickets that have been on sale, the Collective is also selling Friday night streaming tickets.

Streaming tickets for Friday and Saturday are available for $15 on the Community Arts Center website. Those who already purchased tickets for the in-person concert will be refunded by the Community Arts Center.

"Reelin’ In The Years: The Music of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers" will be the first fully live streamed Collective performance.

“Nothing stops the music,” said Dave Brumbaugh, executive director and founder of the Uptown Music Collective. “We have been planning our return to the stage since last spring. Creating protocols to keep our students safe, and working with the CAC to determine the best time and the best way to make a concert happen. As you can no doubt imagine, our students are extremely excited to take the stage again, and there's little music as challenging as Steely Dan, or as fun and exciting as the Doobie Brothers to have the opportunity to do it with.”

“We had hoped to have a limited in-person audience for these performances,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “Due to the recent changes in the state’s COVID restrictions, this will not be possible. Thanks to the great help from the crew at the CAC, we have devised a way to bring this show directly to the audience with a multi-cam live stream that we are extremely excited about!”

"Reelin’ In The Years" will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for over two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional grade light and sound show organized by the students themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also direct the show. There is also a group of younger students called “Tech Monkeys” who will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.

This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective Seniors Izzy Brumbaugh (WAHS), Gavin Paulhamus (Hughesville Area H.S.), and Dominic Fredin (Montoursville Area H.S.) as well as Tyler Noaker. The show’s leadership committee UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs), Molly Chapman (Montoursville Area H.S.), Isabella Cole (Loyalsock Township H.S.), Gabreon Godin (WAHS), Andrew Head (Montoursville Area H.S.), Anthony LaCerra (Loyalsock Township H.S.), Emma Luke (Loyalsock Township H.S.), and Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township H.S.).

“This new lifestyle we’ve had to adapt to over this year has not been the easiest transition for the majority of us here at the Collective,” said show director Izzy Brumbaugh. “We are so excited to be able to perform this upcoming show. It’s been almost a year since I’ve played music with my friends on the beautiful CAC stage and it feels great to be back! Myself, as well as my other fellow SPG1 members, have been diligently working and preparing for this performance, you don’t want to miss it.”

Additional partners and sponsors for this performance include Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC in the Susquehanna region, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, Lycoming College, The Williamsport Sun-Gazette, Woodlands Bank, and Mickey & Jennifer Locey. Media sponsors include Lamar Advertising, 92.1 WSQV, NorthCentralPa.com, The Graphic Hive, Engage Media, 99.3 FM WZXR, and all of Backyard Broadcasting.

About Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers

Steely Dan was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame just this year. Rolling Stone called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the seventies" because they focused on songwriting, recording, and production instead of big stage shows and constant touring. Founded in 1972 by Walter Becker (guitar/vocals) and Donald Fagen (keyboard/vocals), Steely Dan blended rock, jazz, Latin, R&B, and blues with a sophisticated understanding of studio production. They produced hit after hit including "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Hey Nineteen," "Peg," "Do It Again," "Reeling in the Years," "Deacon Blues," "Josie," and many others.

The Doobie Brothers, inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, were founded in 1970 by Tom Johnston (vocalist/guitarist) and Pat Simmons (vocalist/guitarist). They began as a mainstream rock band that incorporated aspects of folk, country, and R&B into their sound. They found immediate success with hits like "Long Train Runnin'," "Black Water," and "China Grove." In the mid to late 70's, the band took a turn towards a funkier R&B pop direction with the addition of Michael McDonald (keyboard/vocals). The new addition led to the creation of hit songs like "What a Fool Believes," "Real Love," "One Step Closer," "Minute by Minute," "Takin' it to the Streets," and "It Keeps You Runnin'."

Steely Dan disbanded in 1981, with the Doobie Brothers following in 1982. Both bands reformed with a combination of past and new members several times to produce new music or tour over the last 40 years.