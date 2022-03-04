Williamsport -- The Beatles are coming to Williamsport -- at least their music is. On March 10, 11, and 12, the Uptown Music Collective will return to the Community Theatre League in downtown Williamsport to present "All Things Must Pass: The Solo Works of The Beatles."

The performance will feature the music from the solo careers of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr after the dissolution of The Beatles in 1970.

Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $15 for students. They are available through the Community Theatre League’s box office and website (ctlshows.com). For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org/beatlessolo or call (570) 329-0888.

This intimate concert will celebrate the songwriting of these legendary musicians on the CTL’s stage with the creativity and musicality the students of the Uptown Music Collective have become known for.

“It has been about two years since the Collective has been able to hold a concert at the Community Theatre League due to COVID,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “We are very excited to get back into the CTL to perform. The intimacy of this performance lends itself to the CTL’s stage.”

"All Things Must Pass" will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for more than two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light and sound show organized by the students themselves.

As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also direct the show. A group of younger students, or “Tech Monkeys,” will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.

“The Beatles were always a creative force to be reckoned with,” Lilley said. “But the thing that's special about this show is that we get to see how the Beatles truly shine when they get to show off their personal songwriting style, each of which is iconic in its own way. Bringing each of the Beatles 'to life' on stage is going to be fantastic!”

This show is co-directed by Uptown Music Collective students Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School) and Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School).

The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Billy Bellino (Danville Area High School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Abby Colone (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), Sage Gurski (Danville Area High School), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School), Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber Public School), and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock Township High School).

Check out the Collective's official Facebook page and other Collective social media outlets for teasers, previews, behind-the-scenes info, and more from the performance.

