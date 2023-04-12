Williamsport, Pa. — The Uptown Music Collective is gearing up for its last show of the performance season: a tribute to the music of Queen.

On Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, the Uptown Music Collective will present "The Show Must Go On: The Music of Queen" at the Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport.

There are very few bands in rock history whose music is as unique, exciting, entertaining, and unforgettable as Queen. The UMC students will take the rock legends' immortal music head on, complete with an awesome light show and all the skill, passion, and energy that people have come to expect from the school.

Tickets for the performance, which are $20 in advance and $25 at the door (plus fees), are available through the Community Arts Center box office, 220 West Fourth St.; website, www.caclive.com; and phone, (570) 326-2424. Live stream tickets for Saturday night are also available.

In the UMC performance, the students of Special Performance Group 1 will present two hours of Queen’s greatest hits, such as "Another One Bites the Dust," "Don’t Stop Me Now," "You’re My Best Friend," "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Stone Cold Crazy," "Killer Queen," "Somebody to Love," and many more.

Performers will focus on presenting each as close as possible to the original recording while delivering them with the same swagger and intensity Queen was known for live.

“Our last Queen performance, 10 years ago in 2012, defined a generation of Uptown Music Collective students, including Tess Marshall, Dylan Rockoff, Gabe Stillman, Nuria Hunter, Shannon Cantor, Garret Gaetano, and many more,” said Dave Brumbaugh, UMC founder and executive director.

“The guitar, drum, bass, and keyboard music is very challenging, and the vocals demand an extraordinary amount of precision in every way. Students can’t go through the process of preparing to perform such powerful and eclectic music of this level and remain unchanged by it. Everyone should do themselves a favor – don’t miss this show!”

"The Show Must Go On" will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for more than three months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light, sound, and video show, organized by the students, who will work alongside the professionals at the CAC.

This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective senior students Abby Colone and Luke O’Brien (both Loyalsock Township High School). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Matthew Bellino (Danville Area High School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Grace Godin (Williamsport Area Middle School), Brendan Kuriga (South Williamsport Area High School), Duncan Larson (Loyalsock Township High School), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School), Calistra Mahoney (Pennsylvania College of Technology), and Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber).

“One of the very first songs that I fell in love with as a musician was ‘Don't Stop Me Now,’ by Queen,” O’Brien said. “Now I am able to close out my senior year at the Collective while playing that song in a show that I have the privilege to co-direct. The music in this show is fun, moving, and often deeply emotional … and I am very excited to share it with my community.”

For more details about "The Show Must Go On," visit uptownmusic.org/queen, or call (570) 329-0888. Check out the Collective’s official Facebook page as well as other Collective social media outlets for teasers, previews, behind-the-scenes info, and more from the performance.

