Williamsport, Pa. – This Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., the students of the Uptown Music Collective are having a holiday party, and you're invited! The exclusive holiday fundraising concert will feature performances by UMC students in partnership with Guitarley's. The unplugged, acoustic setting is reminiscent of UMC and Guitarley's Open Mic Nights and will feature some of the students' favorite covers, a handful of holiday tunes, and the first-ever performances of some UMC originals.

“We were fortunate last year to have the opportunity to hold our Rockin’ Around the City Event,” says UMC fundraising coordinator Kate Williard. “This year, COVID has made a big impact on everything we do. It’s impacted enrollment, taken us out from in front of our supporters, and caused us to continually pivot our plans. We’re fortunate that Sean at Guitarley’s was willing to help us bring open mic nights back in this format, and we hope that everyone who loves the Collective will help give us a little boost with this event!”

“Musicians everywhere are adapting, and that’s what we’re doing here,” says Guitarley’s owner and UMC Alum, Sean Farley “I’m so fortunate that my performance corner at the shop has come in handy for live stream concerts, and now pre-recorded songs. This allows us to get more cinematic with multiple cameras and the highest quality audio captures! This project is being done safely and responsibly, for both performers and viewers. Think of MTV unplugged meets NPR Tiny Desk Concerts.”

Tickets for the virtual fundraising event are available now, starting at $25.00. The Collective is also excited to offer VIP and Backstage Pass Experiences, each providing wine, charcuterie, and sweets delivered to your door. For tickets and more details about this event, including exclusive previews, visit uptownmusic.org/holidayhouseparty.

This event is sponsored by Mason Champion, Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley.