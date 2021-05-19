Wellsboro, Pa. - After the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID precautions, the Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament returned with a bang over the weekend with a record number of fishermen participating.

The 30th annual tournament was held along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek in Tioga and Potter Counties.

The 644 participating anglers caught a total of 162 of the 250 tagged fish that were released prior to the event, with 124 caught on Saturday and 38 on Sunday.

“This was definitely a good year,” said Zach Snyder of Pittsburgh, one of five fisherman who took home $500 in cash thanks to the luck of the draw. Six $500 cash awards were listed on the prize board along with the top prize of $1,000.

“Usually the water is high and cold on Saturday but this year the water was good, the weather cooperated and the fish were definitely biting,” Snyder said. “We caught 15 fish. One was a 21-inch brown that we got in the same hole as the tagged fish.”

“Zach is being deployed to Egypt next week and told us he plans to be back next year to fish our tournament again,” said Jim Baney, president of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club, which has been sponsoring the tournament since 1991.

"It all comes down to the luck of the draw," Baney said. Participants must bring their tagged fish in “live condition” to the snowmobile clubhouse on Route 6 where they draw a numbered ping-pong ball for each tagged trout they catch. The number on the ball is matched to the number on the club's prize board to identify what the angler has won.

"Anglers like the ball draw because everyone has an equal chance to win our largest cash prizes rather than those who happen to catch the 'right' fish,” Baney explained. "No one took home the $1,000 in cash or the sixth $500 prize."

"We had well over $14,000 in cash, merchandise and gift certificate prizes this year," Baney continued. "In 2019, 518 people registered to fish and 94 of the 250 tagged fish were caught. That record was smashed this year."

Albert DiMassimo of Montoursville caught three tagged trout and drew three ping-pong balls - one for $500 and two for $50. He has been participating in the tournament for about 20 years and plans to return in 2022.

Another $500 winner, Brandon Crumb of Stony Fork in Delmar Township, has entered the tournament for 22 years. “I was 16 my first time at the tournament,” he said. “About eight years ago, I caught a fish tagged with a $500 cash prize. That was before they started the luck of the draw.”

“I won a $100 prize before but this is my first $500 cash prize," said Paul Melicharek of Schnecksville, Pa. "I started entering the Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament 15 or 16 years ago. I hadn’t been able to come up for the past three years."

Also winning a $500 cash prize was Tom Kilburn of Osceola Township. "I have fished at this tournament for 30 years, every year since it was first held in 1991. I caught two tagged trout this year and won $500 and $50. That's the biggest amount of money I've ever won here."

The 30th Anniversary Appreciation Drawing was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. All registered participants could enter for a chance to win one of two $1,000 cash prizes. The two winners were Lesia Potter of Painted Post, N.Y., and Hunter Johns of Ephrata.

Thirty youngsters age 12 and under won rod and reel combos in the free "Draw A Ball and Win A Prize” event.

"We ran out of prizes but with the help of Smitty's Sports in Gaines, the Tackle Shack in Wellsboro and club members who donate items, we will do it again in 2022,” said Baney.

Tournament proceeds provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors, assist families with special needs and local charities, are used to groom and maintain area snowmobile trails, and help cover the club's annual operating expenses.