UPMC launched Will M Sport to provide resources on healthy eating and lifestyle practices. Will M Sport is a guide, or a "teammate," for children who want to lead their own healthy lifestyle. In this issue, Will talks about the popularity and risks of e-cigarette usage.

The following advice is provided through UPMC.

Talk about the dangers and risks of using e-cigarettes

Electronic cigarettes (better known as e-cigarettes) have become very popular among adults and teens, but that does not mean they are safe. All tobacco products—including e-cigarettes—are dangerous, and they are especially harmful for children and teens. Talk to your child about the risks of using tobacco, and make it clear that you want them to be tobacco-free.

What are e-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that deliver nicotine and flavorings in an aerosol form. The devices come in many shapes and sizes. One e-cigarette that is very popular among young people looks like a USB flash drive. It is sold by a company called JUUL (pronounced “jewel”). Other companies also sell e-cigarettes that look like USB flash drives.

E-cigarettes produce vapors when they are used. This is why smoking an e-cigarette is called “vaping.”