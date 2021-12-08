Electronic cigarettes (better known as e-cigarettes) have become very popular among adults and teens, but that does not mean they are safe. All tobacco products—including e-cigarettes—are dangerous, and they are especially harmful for children and teens. Talk to your child about the risks of using tobacco, and make it clear that you want them to be tobacco-free.
E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that deliver nicotine and flavorings in an aerosol form. The devices come in many shapes and sizes. One e-cigarette that is very popular among young people looks like a USB flash drive. It is sold by a company called JUUL (pronounced “jewel”). Other companies also sell e-cigarettes that look like USB flash drives.
E-cigarettes produce vapors when they are used. This is why smoking an e-cigarette is called “vaping.”
Why are e-cigarettes dangerous?
The nicotine.
Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, but some brands have more than others. A single JUUL refill contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 traditional cigarettes. Nicotine is highly addictive. Using it can harm brain development, which continues until about age 25. Young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to begin smoking traditional cigarettes. And using nicotine at a young age can increase a person’s risk for addiction to other drugs.
The chemicals.
E-cigarette vapors have been found to contain cancer-causing chemicals and ingredients that can affect brain development, memory, and processing. In addition, the vapors can contain heavy metals like nickel, tin, and lead. Some flavored liquids contain chemicals that have been linked to serious lung damage.
The appeal.
The liquids used in e-cigarettes can be fruit- or dessert-flavored. This makes them appealing to children, teens, and young adults. Your child may believe that e-cigarettes are safe, but he or she probably doesn’t know how many harmful chemicals they contain
E-cigarette cheat sheet
Learning about e-cigarettes can help you know whether your child is vaping. If you see these items or hear your child using these terms, it’s time to have a talk.
Names for e-cigarettes
- Vapes
- Mods
- Tank Systems
- Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)
- E-Cigs
- E-Hookahs
- Vape Pens
Names for e-cigarette liquid
- E-Juice
- E-Liquid
- Vape Juice
- Vape Liquid
E-Cigarettes can look like everyday items
- Regular cigarettes
- Cigars
- Pipes
- USB flash drives
- Pens
Help is available:
If you are a UPMC Health Plan member and would like help quitting vaping or tobacco, you can call a health coach at 1-800-807-0751 (TTY: 711). Support is available at no cost. Free help is also available by visiting smokefree.gov
or calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW(784-8669).