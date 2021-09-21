UPMC launched Will M Sport to provide resources on healthy eating and lifestyle practices. Will M Sport is a guide, or a "teammate," for children who want to lead their own healthy lifestyle. In this issue, Will teaches children about hydration.

The following advice is provided through UPMC.

It is important to keep children hydrated when they are physically active. Kids are more likely to suffer from heat illness because they’re less aware of when they are thirsty and don’t know the signs of being overheated. What might surprise you is that sports drinks might not be the best choice for children.

Sports drinks contain carbohydrates, electrolytes, flavoring, and some minerals. They also have a lot of sugar and calories, which can lead to tooth decay and weight gain.

Unless your child is exercising hard or is physically active for a long period of time, water will provide enough hydration. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, your child should drink half a cup to two cups of water every 15 to 20 minutes while being physically active.

Will offers the following takeaways on hydration:

Make sure water is your child's primary source of hydration. Don't let your child have sports drinks unless they are performing vigorous or extended physical activity.

Children and adolescents should never consume energy drinks because they contain caffeine and sugar.

Will also provides some healthy alternatives to sports drinks, using natural fruit juices and natural sugars, like honey.

Lemon Squeeze:

20 oz. water

½ lemon, squeezed

½ lime, squeezed

1 tsp. honey

½ tsp. sea salt

Cherry Delight:

20 oz. water

4 oz. 100-percentcherry juice

1 tsp. honey

½ tsp. sea salt

Orange Twist:

20 oz. water

4 oz. 100-percent orange juice or 2 freshly squeezed oranges

1 tsp. honey

½ tsp sea salt



