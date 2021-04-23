age well parkinsons

Join Stuart Olinsky, MD, neurology, and Meghan Penfield, PA-CM, neurology, Joy Proctor, DPT, certified LSVT® BIG and LOUD therapist, as they provide you with the fundamental principles to live your best life with Parkinson's disease, one of the most common neurological disorders. They will discuss available treatment options and provide practical advice on how to manage the disease in the long term, emphasizing lifestyle adjustments that will provide a better quality of life and help to alleviate the burden for patients and their loved ones.