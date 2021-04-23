Join Stuart Olinsky, MD, neurology, and Meghan Penfield, PA-CM, neurology, Joy Proctor, DPT, certified LSVT® BIG and LOUD therapist, as they provide you with the fundamental principles to live your best life with Parkinson's disease, one of the most common neurological disorders. They will discuss available treatment options and provide practical advice on how to manage the disease in the long term, emphasizing lifestyle adjustments that will provide a better quality of life and help to alleviate the burden for patients and their loved ones.
Achieving a Happy and Healthy Life with Parkinson's Disease
- UPMC
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Pennsdale man arrested third time on child sexual abuse charges
-
Newberry Estates cordoned off after police incident
-
State Police evacuate the Hampton Inn along the Golden Strip in Williamsport
-
Clinton County DA: unsecured bail 'ridiculous' for Hughesville man charged with rape of child
-
Knoebels set to open April 24, new ride Tornado opens this season
-
Jersey Shore pair arrested in connection to municipal building burglary
-
Update: unfounded stabbing reported on High Street in Williamsport
-
Williamsport Police statement on Newberry Estates hostage incident
-
Flanigan Park in Williamsport marked off as officers investigate shooting
-
Children in vehicle of intoxicated driver: PSP Milton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.