Dr. Christine James (left) and Dr. Sarah McLaughlin (right) see patients at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.

To make an appointment Dr. James or Dr. McLaughlin, call (570) 320-7525. For more information about Behavioral Health services at UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/BehavioralHealthNCPA.

 UPMC in North Central Pa.

Williamsport, Pa. -- UPMC is adding new psychiatrists to their team in Williamsport: Christine James, DO, and Sarah McLaughlin, DO.

Dr. James received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. She completed her residency in psychiatry with Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, and a year of training in child and adolescent psychiatry with University of California San Diego. Most recently, Dr. James practiced as a tele-psychiatrist.

Dr. McLaughlin received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. She completed her residency in psychiatry with Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa.

Most recently, Dr. McLaughlin served as an associate psychiatrist at Geisinger Gray’s Woods and Scenery Park, State College, Pa., and as an assistant professor of psychiatry at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, Pa.

“It’s safe to say that the pandemic and other issues in the world have affected the overall mental health in our community and beyond,” said Stacie Moore, director, Clinical Care Services, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“Behavioral Health exists to help our community members not just to get through trying times like these, but to excel. Drs. James and McLaughlin will help our patients do just that as part of our team here in north central Pa.”


