amy curry upmc

Dr. Amy Curry specializes in laparoscopic and robotic colon and rectal surgery.

 UPMC in North Central Pa.

Williamsport, Pa. -- UPMC welcomes Amy Curry, DO, FACS, to the colon and rectal surgery team in Williamsport, Pa. According to UPMC, Dr. Curry specializes in laparoscopic and robotic surgery of the colon, bowel, and appendix, as well as diseases of the anus and rectum.

Dr. Curry received her medical degree and completed her residency in general surgery with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. She received fellowship training in minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery with The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dr. Curry most recently served as a general and colorectal surgeon at Baycare Medical Group, Bartow, Fla., specializing in minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, complex anorectal disease, and endoscopy.

“Coming to Williamsport as a provider is like a homecoming for me,” said Dr. Curry. “I attended Lycoming College for my undergrad and my time there fueled my passion for medicine. I’m very excited to return to the region now as a fellowship trained colon and rectal surgeon and I look forward to providing excellent care to the community.”

Dr. Curry joins general surgeons, Timothy Judge, MD and Scott Croll, MD, and a team of gastroenterologists focused on providing colorectal care to north central Pa. For more information about colon and rectal surgery, visit UPMC.com/ColonRectalNCPA.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.