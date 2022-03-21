Williamsport, Pa. -- UPMC welcomes Amy Curry, DO, FACS, to the colon and rectal surgery team in Williamsport, Pa. According to UPMC, Dr. Curry specializes in laparoscopic and robotic surgery of the colon, bowel, and appendix, as well as diseases of the anus and rectum.

Dr. Curry received her medical degree and completed her residency in general surgery with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. She received fellowship training in minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery with The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dr. Curry most recently served as a general and colorectal surgeon at Baycare Medical Group, Bartow, Fla., specializing in minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, complex anorectal disease, and endoscopy.

“Coming to Williamsport as a provider is like a homecoming for me,” said Dr. Curry. “I attended Lycoming College for my undergrad and my time there fueled my passion for medicine. I’m very excited to return to the region now as a fellowship trained colon and rectal surgeon and I look forward to providing excellent care to the community.”

Dr. Curry joins general surgeons, Timothy Judge, MD and Scott Croll, MD, and a team of gastroenterologists focused on providing colorectal care to north central Pa. For more information about colon and rectal surgery, visit UPMC.com/ColonRectalNCPA.



