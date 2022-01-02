Williamsport, Pa. (Jan 1, 2022) — It's a New Year's tradition for hospitals to announced the first baby born after the clock has struck midnight.

This year the first baby arrived at 11:10 a.m.

Ophelia, the daughter of Alyssa Hunter and Bailee Maradeo from Williamsport, Pa., was the first baby of the new year born at UPMC Williamsport.

Weighing in at 9 lbs. 2 oz. and 21 in. long, she is happy and healthy. Mom and dad are very happy to welcome baby Ophelia to their family.

Welcome to the world, Ophelia!