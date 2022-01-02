First Baby_UPMC_2022

UPMC Williamsport welcomes the first baby of 2022!

 Photo submitted

Williamsport, Pa. (Jan 1, 2022) — It's a New Year's tradition for hospitals to announced the first baby born after the clock has struck midnight.

This year the first baby arrived at 11:10 a.m.

Ophelia, the daughter of Alyssa Hunter and Bailee Maradeo from Williamsport, Pa., was the first baby of the new year born at UPMC Williamsport. 

Weighing in at 9 lbs. 2 oz. and 21 in. long, she is happy and healthy. Mom and dad are very happy to welcome baby Ophelia to their family. 

Welcome to the world, Ophelia!

 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.