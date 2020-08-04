Williamsport, Pa. -- UPMC in Williamsport is pleased to welcome David Kurz, MD, urologist to the Urology Services team.

“Patients may feel fear, anxiety, or shame when discussing their urologic health, but they should never feel the need to live in pain or with issues preventing them from enjoying life,” said Dr. Kurz. “I work with each of my patients to build a relationship and develop a treatment plan that may include lifestyle changes, medication, or surgical intervention to achieve the best outcomes.”

Dr. Kurz received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and completed his residency in urology with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. He is board-certified by the American Board of Urology and is a member of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Kurz will see patients starting Monday, August 3 at SH Urology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 206, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 326-8090.