Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Williamsport has earned reaccreditation and The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for its stroke, spinal cord, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

The Gold Seal is given to institutions that demonstrate continuous compliance with the Joint Commission's performance standards and a commitment to providing safe, quality patient care.

“We are thrilled that our department has once again been reaccredited by The Joint Commission for our specialty rehabilitation services focusing on stroke recovery and spinal cord and brain injuries,” said Thomas Hoy, DPT, administrative director, Neuroscience and Rehabilitation, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“Our team’s efforts in providing the highest quality of care possible is highlighted by this recognition and we look forward to the continuation of serving our community with extraordinary standards of care.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conduct onsite observations and interviews.

“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend UPMC Williamsport’s Rehabilitation Institute for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.