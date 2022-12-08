Williamsport, Pa. — Each year, U.S. News & World Report evaluates hundreds of hospitals' maternity care and publishes a ranking list. The ranking is meant to help expectant parents decide where to receive care during this special time in their lives.

UPMC Williamsport, part of the UPMC Magee-Women's Network, has been labeled a 2022-23 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care for uncomplicated pregnancies in this year's listing. Attaining a spot on the "High Performing" list represents the highest rank a hospital can earn.

This year's U.S. News evaluation covered about 650 hospitals' labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies. Fewer than half of the hospitals received the High Performing in Maternity Care designation.

Rankings are based on various quality metrics including C-section rates in low-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, among other measures.

“UPMC women’s health services have a long-standing history of quality in our region connecting women in all stages of life with compassionate and experienced providers for many years.,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, Women’s Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This recognition honors the efforts made by our team members that continue in their commitment of providing the highest-quality maternity care to our neighbors, family members, and the communities we serve. As part of the

UPMC Magee-Womens family, we’re adding on to our legacy – advancing treatment options, expanding services, and taking the high standard of maternity care and women’s services we're known for in the region to a new level.”

In addition to Williamsport Hospital, UPMC Harrisburg and UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital of Pittsburgh received the High Performing in Maternity Care title.

“We provide maternity care throughout all the regions that UPMC serves via our women’s health service line, and we are honored to provide our expectant parents with safe, high-quality patient experiences,” said Richard Beigi, M.D., president of UPMC Magee. “It’s a privilege to serve our communities in this manner, and we take this responsibility very seriously."

