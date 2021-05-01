Williamsport, Pa. - Leapfrog Group, a national organization that assesses health care quality and safety, has given 14 UPMC hospitals "A" grades in their Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Guide, including UPMC Williamsport.

“Now more than ever, UPMC is dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality care for our patients as we continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is possible because of the consistent effort every physician, nurse and staff member displays in our hospitals each day,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality officer. “The Leapfrog Group’s top marks reflect UPMC’s commitment to keeping our patients safe and providing a positive health care experience.”

Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assesses more than 2,700 hospitals across the country on their ability to prevent medical errors, infections, and other harms to patients.

Leapfrog uses 27 measures of publicly available safety data to rate participating facilities. The data is weighted and combined to produce a single score, published in the form of a letter grade.

The following 14 UPMC hospitals earned the top grade for spring 2021 are: