Williamsport, Pa. -- The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association have awarded UPMC Williamsport with the Get With the Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital's commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth most common cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

To earn the award, UPMC met specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients throughout an evaluation period. The measures include the proper use of medications and other treatments, providing patient education on managing their health, follow-up visits, and other care transition interventions. Each step is tailored to speed recovery and reduce death and disability for stroke patients.

“This recognition highlights the efforts of our providers to continue to offer the highest quality stroke care locally,” said Staci Mondell, stroke program coordinator, UPMC Williamsport. “Implementing the tools and resources provided by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

UPMC Williamsport has also met specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.

“We are pleased to recognize UPMC Williamsport for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”