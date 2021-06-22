Williamsport, Pa. – The Joint Commission, in conjunction with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, has recognized UPMC Williamsport with the Stroke Gold Plus rating, which acknowledges hospitals that are consistently compliant with embedded care quality measures.

In order to receive this recognition, the hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including observations and interviews.

Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients.

“This is an amazing accomplishment and one that could not have happened without the hard work from our dedicated staff.,” said Don Owrey, president of UPMC Williamsport.

“This achievement is a testament to the commitment of our exceptional caregivers who maintained our high standards for stroke readiness and treatment and did not falter during a global pandemic. Our communities deserve the highest quality care, and our staff continue to meet and exceed all expectations.”