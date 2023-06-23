Williamsport, Pa. — Do you have a bulge underneath the skin of your abdominal area? How about a burning, aching, or pain that worsens when lifting, coughing, or straining? All of these are symptoms of a hernia, and sometimes hernias don't even come with symptoms.

Most of the time hernias aren't too serious, but they can become worse over time. To catch hernias early, UPMC Williamsport is offering free screenings by appointment on Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The screenings will be held in Suite 1003 of the Health Innovation Center, 740 High St.

The screenings are by appointment only. To reserve a space, call (570) 321-3160, and mention the free hernia screening event.

Timothy Judge, M.D., General Surgery, will conduct the hernia screenings and recommend follow-up care if necessary.

