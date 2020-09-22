Williamsport, Pa. – The medical staff at UPMC Williamsport has elected Susan Branton, MD, FACS, MHA as their staff president.

As president, Dr. Branton will represent UPMC Williamsport's medical staff, including employed and non-employed providers – some 430 physicians and 200 advanced practice professionals.

Dr. Branton has more than 24 years of experience as a surgeon and specializes in breast health and oncologic surgery.

She is the medical director of UPMC’s Breast Health Center in Williamsport and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, where she serves as a cancer liaison physician.

Dr. Branton also served as past president of the Lycoming County Medical Society and as a member of the Susquehanna Health Foundation Board of Directors.

“I’ve always had the mindset that if you want to promote meaningful change, you need to be willing to put yourself out there and take action,” said Dr. Branton. “I hope that as president, I can lead and motivate our medical staff for the challenges ahead by adopting innovative approaches and new perspectives. Our patients and our community expect us to be the best, and they deserve that as well.”

In this role, Dr. Branton will also collaborate with UPMC Williamsport hospital administrators, board of directors, and clinical and non-clinical staff across all specialties to ensure the highest quality care is delivered safely and remains accessible to anyone in need.

Dr. Branton received her medical degree from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia.

She completed her surgical residency with Jefferson Health at Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington, Pa.

Her fellowship training was completed with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dr. Branton also recently completed her master of health administration degree at King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.